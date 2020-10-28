STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People will give befitting reply to Congress' arrogance: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was addressing a rally in Anuppur, where a bypoll will be held along with 27 other constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ANUPPUR: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the Congress's arrogance in the next week's by-elections.

He was addressing a rally in Anuppur, where a bypoll will be held along with 27 other constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.

Criticising former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath, Chouhan said, "You are proud to be an industrialist...But you will never be able to get the kind of pleasure one gets while serving the poor. We serve people as we get happiness out of it."

"In the upcoming bypolls, people will give a befitting reply to the Congress leaders for their arrogance," he said.

Senior tribal leader and former Congressman-turned-BJP minister Bisahulal Singh is contesting the Anuppur bypoll from the saffron party.

