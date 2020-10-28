RTI flags lack of guidelines for action on former central vigilance commissioner

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a curious case, the Centre has not been able to frame guidelines to handle cases of alleged corruption against a former central vigilance commissioner (CVC).

In a recent RTI reply, the Union Ministry of Personnel stated there are “no guidelines to handle complaints of corruption and other misconduct against Central Vigilance Commissioner/Vigilance Commissioners”.

The RTI plea was filed by Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, who is posted as chief conservator of forests in research wing of Uttarakhand forest department in Nainital.

The reply on September 28 also says there are four complaints against former CVC KV Chowdary between January 2014 and August 2020.

He was the CVC from June 2015 to June 2019. In 2017, Chaturvedi in his complaint to the President, stated there were six instances of misconduct against Chowdary.