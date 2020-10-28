STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar takes potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book

In a letter to Koshyari dated October 21, Pawar said he was in receipt of the coffee table book which showcases the Governors one year in office.

Published: 28th October 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book "Jan Rajyapal, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to Chief Minister on secularism in the publication.

In a letter to Koshyari dated October 21, Pawar said he was in receipt of the coffee table book which showcases the Governors one year in office.

Koshyari took over as Governor in September last year when the BJP was in power in the state.

In November last year, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, in which the NCP is a key ally, assumed office.

"The word 'Jan Rajyapal' (people's Governor) does not find any mention in the Indian constitution, still the state government published it (the book)," Pawar wrote.

The former Union minister observed that the book has photographs of some swearing-in ceremonies and convocations, among other events, held in the last one year.

Pawar sarcastically added, "The book doesn't have information about your advice to Chief Minister on secularism which was taken note of by the Union Home Minister."

The NCP leader thanked the Governor for sending him the book which is a "historical account" of his tenure in the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier this month, Koshyari had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over delay in reopening of places of worship, shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, and sought to know if he has turned "secular".

Thackeray, who also heads the Shiv Sena, responded by saying he did not require certificate of Hindutva from the governor.

During the war of words between the two constitutional functionaries, an angry Pawar had shot-off a missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the language used by the Governor in his letter to the CM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had later said the Governor could have avoided certain words.

After Shah's remarks, Pawar said anybody with self-respect will not continue in the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp