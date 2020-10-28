STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six BSP MLAs rebel in UP, hint they may leave Mayawati's party

BSP doesn't have the numbers in the assembly to win an RS seat on its own but party leaders had indicated that it may get the support of other non-BJP parties in the state.

Published: 28th October 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

BSP president Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In a jolt to the BSP on Wednesday, four of the 10 MLAs who had proposed the name of the party's lone candidate in next month's Rajya Sabha polls withdrew support amid hints that they may switch sides.

The four MLAs were reportedly accompanied by two others when they met the Returning Officer, submitting in writing that their signatures on senior party leader Ramji Gautam's nomination papers were "forged".

One of the rebels admitted that she met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, while some others in the group of six  a third of BSP's total strength in the assembly -- expressed dissatisfaction over the way their own party treated them.

They, however, did not specifically target Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Without taking names, a BSP leader indirectly laid the blame for the dramatic development on the SP, with which Mayawati's party was in alliance during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The RO is yet to take a decision but if the forgery claim by four of Gautam's 10 proposers is accepted, it could lead to his disqualification. The BSP had on Monday fielded Gautam, its national coordinator and Bihar in-charge for the November 9 biennial elections for the 10 Uttar Pradesh seats that are falling vacant in the Rajya Sabha.

The BSP doesn't have the numbers in the assembly to win an RS seat on its own but party leaders had indicated that it may get the support of other non-BJP parties in the state. The four MLAs who submitted an affidavit saying their signatures were forged are Aslam Raini, Aslam Chaudhary, Mujtaba Siddiqui and Hakim Lal Bind.

Along with them, two others, Hargovind Bhargava and Sushma Patel, also met the Returning Officer, Raini told reporters. The scrutiny of nominations is being undertaken Wednesday, according to the election schedule.

Raini and Mujtaba Siddiqui told reporters that they were unhappy with the "interference" of BSP coordinators.

"There is no respect in the party for us. I complained about a personal problem recently to our leader Lalji Verma, but to no avail," Allahabad MLA Siddiqui said, while making clear that he had no complaints against Mayawati.

Mujtaba said he has been with the party for 25 years and is a three-term MLA.

Shravasti MLA Aslam Raini said when he recently contracted coronavirus and posted a video clip from the hospital, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to his help and this was disliked by his own party men.

"I was in hospital and the BSP coordinators were moving about in my constituency telling people not to meet their MLA," he claimed.

"It's the same problem with all six of us. Behenji (Mayawati) is not to be blamed, but the coordinators have acted in a manner which has depressed us and we thought what is the use of remaining with such a party," the MLA said.

When asked about the future course of action, Raini said there is a general impression that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav gives respect to his party men.

There were also reports that after meeting the Returning Officer, the BSP MLAs drove to the Samajwadi Party office to meet Yadav.

Later, two of them told reporters that there was no such meeting.

Sushma Patel, however, admitted having met the SP chief who she claimed had called them.

But she refused to elaborate.

Meanwhile, senior BSP leader and MLA Uma Shankar Singh indirectly blamed the SP for Wednesday's developments.

Singh claimed that nomination of industrialist Prakash Bajaj for the Rajya Sabha, filled just two minutes before the deadline Tuesday, was part of a conspiracy.

Bajaj is contesting as an independent.

"They are out to buy MLAs and felt why not get the nomination of the BSP candidate rejected," Singh said.

He said the rebels were with party workers till the morning and wondered what could have happened in a short while for them to change their minds.

"They were with us all through the nomination process. We have sent the pictures of the nomination to the Returning Officer," he said, asserting that the MLAs were present when the Gautam's papers were filed.

"If they had any objection, they should have given it to the RO by yesterday. Why now?" Singh questioned.

"Everyone knows how this has happened. They cannot take such a big step without any allurement. They should tell how much they got," Singh added, insinuating horse-trading of the MLAs.

Altogether, 11 candidates, including eight from the BJP, have filed their papers for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in the biennial elections.

Given the overwhelming strength of the BJP in the UP Assembly, all eight candidates including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, fielded by the ruling party are expected to be elected.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh that are falling vacant, three were earlier held by the BJP, four by the SP, two by the BSP and one by the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSP Uttar Pradesh rebel MLAs Mayawati
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp