STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court to consider next week plea by SP MP Azam Khan's son against quashing of his election

Last week, Allahabad High Court had asked ECI to start the process forthwith for holding bypoll in Suar constituency, which falls in Rampur district of the state.

Published: 28th October 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would consider next week a plea of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, against the Allahabad High Court order quashing his election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Khan assailed the high court order quashing his election as MLA from Suar constituency on the grounds that he was underage and did not qualify for the 2017 polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Election Commission of India (ECI), that an appeal has also been filed against the high court order on the limited aspect with regard to certain observations.

Dwivedi told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, that the ECI appeal was not listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The bench then said it would be better if the court hears both the appeals together and adjourned the matter for next week.

Last week, Allahabad High Court had asked ECI to start the process forthwith for holding bypoll in Suar constituency, which falls in Rampur district of the state.

On January 17, the top court had refused to stay the Allahabad High Court verdict annulling the election of Khan.

It had issued notice and sought response from ECI and the defeated BSP candidate Nawaz Ali Khan, who had challenged Khan's election.

It said some doubts had been created by placing of documents other than school records to show that Khan was qualified to contest the election.

"We have read the Allahabad High Court judgment, it is based on evidence," the top court had said.

Khan had on December 17 approached the top court challenging the high court verdict which had ruled that he was not qualified to contest the election of the Legislative Assembly as he had not turned 25 when he filed the nomination papers for the 2017 polls.

In his election petition against Khan in the high court, Kazim Ali Khan had contended that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993 and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper.

Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017.

The unsuccessful Bahujan Samaj Party candidate had said in his election petition in the high court that educational certificates, passport and visa of Abdullah Khan mentioned January 1, 1993 as the SP MLA's date of birth.

The high court had unseated the Suar MLA after examining the entire facts as borne out of various documents, including the service record of Khan's mother.

It too had mentioned January 1, 1993 as his date of birth.

The court had directed its registrar general to intimate the substance of the verdict to the ECI and the UP Assembly Speaker to take follow-up actions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan Allahabad High Court Uttar Pradesh A
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp