Uttarakhand govt dismisses civil judge for torturing minor girl

Deepali Sharma, the judicial officer, was dismissed after the full bench of the Uttarakhand High Court found the allegations to be true. 

By Vineet Upadhyay
DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has dismissed a civil judge over harassment of a minor girl. 

The orders were issued by additional chief secretary Radha Raturi on Tuesday for the judicial officer's termination.

The HC issued an order on October 14, 2020, regarding the dismissal of the suspended judge following which Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya gave instructions to the state government. 

Sharma was suspended in 2018 after a 14-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help at her residence, was rescued by police on January 29, 2018. 

A complaint was filed in the HC by an unknown person alleging harassment and torture of the teenager.  

A case was registered against Sharma on February 19, 2018, under sections 323 ( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.) and 370 ( Trafficking of persons ) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police had raided the residence of the judge in Haridwar district on January 29, 2018, and found the minor with more than 20 burn and injury marks on her body. 

The girl narrated her ordeal to police after her rescue and alleged that she was "forcibly confined" to the house in Judges Colony in Roshnabad, Haridwar, and assaulted by the judge for over four years.

The girl was taken to the district hospital where she underwent medical examination where doctors confirmed injuries on her body, including some burn injuries.

The parents of the girl are from Padampuri village in the Nainital district. 

