STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'A grave concern': Centre says festivities behind Covid surge in Delhi, Bengal & Kerala

While Delhi recorded 5,673 new cases in the last 24 hours, Bengal repoted 37,111 active cases during the same period.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Saroijni Nagar Market in New Delhi Thursday

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Saroijni Nagar Market in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday reviewed the status of Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala in view of the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in these states over the last several days.

Delhi, as of now, has 29,378 active cases with a fatality rate of 1.76% and a positivity rate of 7.9% and it recorded 5,673 new cases in the last 24 hours—the highest for a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

As per the data shared by the Centre, there has been nearly 46% increase in the new cases over the past four weeks, and the positivity rate over the past four weeks has escalated by nearly 9%.

The rising cases were attributed by the representative from the Delhi government, who took part in the meeting, to social gatherings during the festivities, the deteriorating air quality, increasing incidences of respiratory disorders, and clusters of positive cases at workplaces.

The fatigue among frontline workers was also discussed.

Delhi was advised to aggressively ramp up testing, increase RT-PCR tests, focus on contact tracing and effectively enforce isolation of the traced contacts within the first 72 hours, a statement by the Union health ministry said.

It was also asked to focus on containment zones, and strict perimeter control to be implemented as per MHA guidelines.

West Bengal, another state that has been seeing a rapid surge in cases has 37,111 active cases as on Thursday and its CFR is 1.84% while the positivity rate is 8.3%.

The state has registered 3,924 new cases in the last 24 hours and the average daily cases have recorded a 23% increase over the last four weeks. There is a 1% increase in the positivity rate over the last four weeks. 

Darjeeling, Nadia, Medinipur West, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly are the top districts showing an increasing trend in cases, whereas, Murshidabad, Nadia, Coochbehar, Kolkata and Darjeeling have registered an increase in the weekly deaths last week. The tests per million population stand at 41,261 whereas the national TPM is 77,220.

In the meeting, the state was advised to strictly follow the ‘test-track-treat’ strategy and to ensure a proper standard of care and early identification as well as early hospitalization of cases. It was also suggested to regularly monitor the symptom development and hospitalization trend amongst the home isolated patients.

Kerala, where the number of active cases is 93,369, the average daily cases have recorded 11% increase over the last four weeks. The number of new cases in the last 14 days is 98,778. In the last 24 hours, Kerala has registered the maximum number of new cases with 8,790 cases.

Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram are the top districts showing an increasing trend in Covid cases, however, the state has been demonstrated better results in terms of Covid fatality and the fatality rate in the southern state stands at 0.34%. The Centre, however, expressed concern over the increase in the weekly deaths in Thrissur (133%), Kollam (75%), Alappuzha (31%), Ernakulam (30%), and Kannur (15%).

“It was mentioned that the increase in the new cases due to festivities is a grave concern,” the ministry said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid surge second wave of coronavirus Durga Puja impact Kerala coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp