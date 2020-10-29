After Bihar, now free COVID-19 vaccine features in BJP's MP bypolls manifesto

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Days after the BJP promised a free Covid vaccine in Bihar, the party on Wednesday copy-pasted it in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the 28 Assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh due on November 3.

The opposition Congress in its Vachan Patra for each of the 28 seats promised a 52-point development plan for the entire state.

The ruling BJP too came out with a Sankalp Patra for each of the by-poll bound constituencies, with some common promises for the entire state, including a free Covid-19 vaccine, in the state.

The free vaccine promise is being seen as a BJP strategy to take on the Congress’ promise to resume the farm loan waiver in the state.

Questioning the BJP’s promise, the state Congress media vice-chairman Bhupendra Gupta asked, “When the entire world is still working at developing a potent vaccine against the killer virus, how can the BJP promise a free shot for every individual in the state? CM Chouhan must stop running his jhooth ki Sarkar (government of lies).”

The BJP’s Sankalp Patra was released in Anuppur district by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and by former CM Uma Bharti in the Sanchi constituency of Raisen district.

It promises ambitious schemes such as taking the water from the Narmada, Betwa, Chambal and Parvati to areas close to these rivers for addressing drinking water needs of those areas.