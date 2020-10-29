STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bidding for Air India to be done on enterprise value: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Enterprise value of a company means the combined value of equity, debt as well as cash with the company.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said bidding for Air India would be done on the basis of its enterprise value instead of equity value.

Enterprise value of a company means the combined value of equity, debt as well as cash with the company.

Equity value measures the value of a company's shares.

"We have decided to ask for bids for Air India on enterprise value (EV)," Puri said at a press conference.

Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola explained at the conference, "In simple terms, it (bidding on EV) means that the bidder will have to say how much debt he will be able to carry along with Air India."

In this EV also, a ratio has been earmarked between how much the bidder can take as debt and how much the bidder has to give as cash, he added.

It has been decided that whatever EV the bidder quotes, minimum 15 per cent of that has to be given in cash to the government and remaining 85 per cent has to be taken as debt along with Air India, Kharola explained.

The debt of Air India as on March 31, 2019 was Rs 58,255 crore.

Later in 2019, Rs 29,464 crore of this debt was transferred from Air India to a government-owned special purpose vehicle called Air India Assets Holding Company Limited (AIAHL).

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at the conference that 15 per cent cash is the minimum requirement and if the bidder has a higher cash share in EV, it will lead to less share of debt but the bidder will not get any preference during bid evaluation.

"For bid evaluation consideration, the higher your EV, the better your bid is. And the highest EV gets it," Pandey added.

On Thursday, the deadline to submit bids for the national carrier was extended for the fifth time this year to December 14.

The fourth extension was given on August 25 when the deadline for placing bids for Air India was pushed by two months to October 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process of stake sale in the national carrier was initiated on January 27.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal said at the conference that the airline is likely to have a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore in the current financial year.

After its unsuccessful attempt to sell Air India in 2018, the government in January this year restarted the divestment process and invited bids for selling 100 per cent of its equity in the state-owned airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in Air India Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Air India
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp