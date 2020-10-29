STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP will vote for BJP, other parties to defeat SP candidate in UP MLC elections: Mayawati

The former UP Chief Minister asserted that SP has insulted the Brahmin community of Uttar Pradesh by insulting Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP National General Secretary.

Published: 29th October 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said that her party will vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or any party's candidate in future Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, to defeat Samajwadi Party's (SP) second candidate.

Speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "We have decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC elections in UP, we will put all our force and even if we have to give our vote to BJP candidate or any party candidate, will do it. Any party candidate, who will be dominant over SP's 2nd candidate, will get all BSP MLAs' vote for sure," said Mayawati.

The former UP Chief Minister asserted that SP has insulted the Brahmin community of Uttar Pradesh by insulting Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP National General Secretary.

She said that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) was a "big mistake".

ALSO READ | Dropping 1995 case against SP as precondition to alliance was 'big mistake': Mayawati

The BSP chief further stated that when BSP saw Samajwadi Party's behaviour towards them after the Lok Sabha election results, BSP realised that they have committed a big mistake by taking back their 2nd June 1995 case against them.

"We should not have joined hands with them. We should have thought a bit deeply. We took the wrong decision in haste. We committed a very big mistake by doing so," she added.

"I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day one of our coalition SP Chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case," said Mayawati.

"Our party had joined hands with SP to fight communal forces during the Lok Sabha elections. Due to their family in-fighting, they could not gain much from 'Gatbandhan' with BSP. They stopped responding to us post-elections and hence, we decided to part ways with them," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati Samajwadi Party BSP
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp