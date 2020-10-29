Centre to provide advisory support for Russian Covid-19 vaccine trial in India

Sumi Sukanaya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a partnership with the Centre’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) for advisory support on its clinical trials for Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.



The partnership will allow Dr. Reddy’s to identify and use some of BIRAC’s clinical trial centres for the vaccine, which are funded under the National Biopharma Mission, and allow the company to access good clinical laboratory practice labs to conduct immunogenicity assay testing of the vaccine.



The development comes after the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation recently approved an adaptive phase 2 and phase 3 trial of Sputnik V in the country, for which Dr. Reddy is the trial and distribution partner in India.

Dr. Reddy’s chairman Satish Reddy on Thursday said that the company looks forward to working with BIRAC to accelerate its efforts in bringing the vaccine to India.

Commenting on the collaboration department of biotechnology secretary Renu Swarup, said that the government is committed to fast track clinical development of Covid vaccine candidates and provide facilitation to accelerate market readiness of a suitable vaccine.

“We at DBT look forward to this partnership with Dr. Reddy’s for this Indo Russian collaboration for vaccine Development."

On August 11 the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.