STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre to provide advisory support for Russian Covid-19 vaccine trial in India

The development comes after the CDSCO approved an adaptive phase 2 and phase 3 trial of Sputnik V in the country, for which Dr. Reddy is the trial and distribution partner in India.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dr. Reddy’s said it is looking forward to working with BIRAC to accelerate its efforts in bringing the vaccine to India. 

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a partnership with the Centre’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) for advisory support on its clinical trials for Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.
 
The partnership will allow Dr. Reddy’s to identify and use some of BIRAC’s clinical trial centres for the vaccine, which are funded under the National Biopharma Mission, and allow the company to access good clinical laboratory practice labs to conduct immunogenicity assay testing of the vaccine.
 
The development comes after the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation recently approved an adaptive phase 2 and phase 3 trial of Sputnik V in the country, for which Dr. Reddy is the trial and distribution partner in India. 

Dr. Reddy’s chairman Satish Reddy on Thursday said that the company looks forward to working with BIRAC to accelerate its efforts in bringing the vaccine to India. 

Commenting on the collaboration department of biotechnology secretary Renu Swarup, said that the government is committed to fast track clinical development of Covid vaccine candidates and provide facilitation to accelerate market readiness of a suitable vaccine. 

“We at DBT look forward to this partnership with Dr. Reddy’s for this Indo Russian collaboration for vaccine Development." 

On August 11 the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories BIRAC Sputnik V Covid vaccine
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp