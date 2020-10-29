STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Choosing PM Modi changed nature of Indian politics: CM Yogi in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister continued saying that a few people had hampered the development of Bihar and they are again lying to the public by promising to provide jobs.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:29 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SIWAN (BIHAR): Fifteen years ago, some people had put Bihar in an identity crisis but choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the nature of Indian politics, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

"Fifteen years ago, some people put Bihar in an identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant...6 years ago, choosing PM Modi changed the nature of Indian politics. Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all," said Yogi in Siwan.

"People of Bihar stepped out amid COVID-19 pandemic to vote and I would like to thank all of you for that. I would like to thank PM Modi who announced 'gareeb kalyan package' for the welfare of poor people," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister continued saying that a few people had hampered the development of Bihar and they are again lying to the public by promising to provide jobs.

"In these 15 years, Bihar has covered a long journey of development under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," said CM Yogi.

Bihar recorded a 53.54 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday, according to a release by the Chief Electoral Officer Bihar.

Bihar is witnessing a keen contest between the ruling JDU-BJP alliance, grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others), third front with RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha as its chief ministerial candidate and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. Elections will decide if Nitish Kumar will win a fourth term as Chief Minister.

This is the first election in the country being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

