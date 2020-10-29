Four-year-old girl raped by minor in Punjab's Barnala, accused held

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile in Punjab's Barnala district, the police said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim in Dangarh village, allegedly took her to his home where he committed the crime on Wednesday, said the police.

The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, said the police.

He will be produced before the juvenile court later in the day, said Station House Officer of Dhanaula Police Station, Kuldeep Singh.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted at civil hospital in Barnala, the police said.