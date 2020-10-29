Indigenous vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E gets nod for human trial

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Country’s apex drug regulator has approved human trials of Covid-19 vaccine candidate indigenously developed by Hyderabad based Biological E.

This is the fifth potential Covid-19 vaccine permitted for clinical trial in India, days after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. received a go-ahead to carry out phase 2 and 3 trials in the country.

The subject expert committee under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Covid-19 gave its approval on Monday after analysing the data from the pre-clinical trials or animal studies.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to conduct the Phase I/ II trial,” said the SEC.

The vaccine maker will now soon start the phase 1 and 2 trial of the vaccine but as of now it has not divulged any detail related to the vaccine candidate or trial.