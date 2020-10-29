Indigenous vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E gets nod for human trial
This is the fifth potential Covid-19 vaccine permitted for clinical trial in India, days after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. received a go-ahead to carry out phase 2 and 3 trials in the country.
Published: 29th October 2020 03:47 AM | Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:55 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Country’s apex drug regulator has approved human trials of Covid-19 vaccine candidate indigenously developed by Hyderabad based Biological E.
The subject expert committee under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Covid-19 gave its approval on Monday after analysing the data from the pre-clinical trials or animal studies.
“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to conduct the Phase I/ II trial,” said the SEC.
The vaccine maker will now soon start the phase 1 and 2 trial of the vaccine but as of now it has not divulged any detail related to the vaccine candidate or trial.