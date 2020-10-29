STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Isn't Google violating users' fundamental rights by 'controlling' choices? Parliamentary panel asks

Some members posed questions about whether data being processed and stored in the country of origin or somewhere outside.

Published: 29th October 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Google (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned "neutrality" of Google when it is engaged in both advertising and content, and asked was it not violating fundamental rights of users by "controlling" their choices.

Top executives of the search engine appeared before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill and responded to queries related to data security.

Gitanjali Duggal, Google's director and head of legal in India; Aman Jain, head of government affairs and public policy; and Rahul Jain, manager of public policy and government relations, deposed before the panel, headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

"They themselves are the platforms, sellers and news agencies. And Google itself has the control button to which information will come first, which will come later or which news will flash and which will be suppressed. So how it can be a neutral platform?" Lekhi told PTI after the meeting.

Members of the panel, including Congress MP Vivek Tankha, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJD MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Amar Patnaik, posed a number of queries to Google representatives.

According to sources, some panel members asked them the search engine is "controlling the choices of your users, isn't it violation of fundamental rights?" During the meeting, MPs cutting across party lines asked how can Google be a "neutral platform" when it is engaged in both advertising and content, and how is it possible that it does not give "preferential treatment" to some advertisers in search results, sources said.

Some members also posed questions about whether data being processed and stored in the country of origin or somewhere outside, sources said.

Noting that Google has a wider presence and available on different forms on the web, some members said it "has the power to affect the choices of its users" and that needs to be checked.

The members stressed that regulations are required for the safety and processing of data, according to sources.

A few MPs also posed queries about Google's linkages with public relations and image makeover agencies for positive public profiling of individuals on the web by suppressing critical content against them, sources said.

Besides Google, representatives of Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Paytm have deposed before the panel.

Representatives of telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel and cab aggregators Ola and Uber have been asked to appear before it.

The committee is examining the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The Personal Data Protection Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 11, 2019.

The bill seeks to provide for protection of personal data of individuals and establishment of a data protection authority for the same.

The bill was later referred to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament.

The proposed law seeks bar on storing and processing of personal data by entities without the explicit consent of an individual.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Parliamentary Panel Fundamental Rights
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp