STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MHA confirms suspension of MP IPS officer caught 'beating wife' in video

When asked about the Centre's letter to the state government, Sharma said, "This is a procedure. I am going to file my reply and move the court."

Published: 29th October 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upheld the suspension of senior Madhya Pradesh IPS officer Purushottam Sharma, who was seen purportedly thrashing his wife in a video that went viral last month.

In a letter issued to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary on Wednesday, the MHA also directed the state government to chargesheet Sharma by November 27.

The state government had suspended Sharma from the post of special director general on September 29 following his viral video, in which he was seen beating his wife after she confronted him at the house of a news anchor with a regional channel.

When asked about the Centre's letter to the state government, Sharma said, "This is a procedure. I am going to file my reply and move the court."

After the incident came to light, Sharma had said that it was a family dispute which would be sorted out. He had written to the state government that his suspension be revoked.

However, his plea was not entertained. He had also moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which upheld his suspension saying that it was a move necessary for fair inquiry.

Sharma said that his plea was still pending with the CAT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MHA IPS officer Madhya Pradesh Domestic Violence
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp