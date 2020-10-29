STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3168 in 2019.

Published: 29th October 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army, Pakistani Rangers

Pakistan Army (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire on Thursday by resorting to heavy firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian troops to retaliate befittingly, an official said.

At 1710 hours, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Shahpur sector in Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 26 times this month.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and International Border till October 6 this year compared to a total of 3168 in 2019.

The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said, adding that July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April (387 each), May (382), February (366) and January (367).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Army Poonch Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp