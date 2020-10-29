STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tourism sector hit hardest by COVID: Prahlad Singh Patel at BRICS Tourism Ministers' meet

Prahlad Singh Patel said like in countries around the world, the tourism sector here too was facing a number of challenges due to the pandemic.

Published: 29th October 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended the BRICS Tourism Ministers' meeting on Wednesday and highlighted the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in India across all sectors of the economy.

He said like in countries around the world, the tourism sector here too was facing a number of challenges due to the pandemic.

"The tourism industry contributes significantly to the economy of the country, both in GDP and employment apart from being a key sector for foreign exchange earnings.

This sector has been hit the hardest by the pandemic," a statement from the ministry quoted Patel as saying.

The Central government has announced several economic stimulus packages and many other fiscal and relief measures for the survival of businesses, employee retention and sectoral revival.

The state governments too have taken similar measures to support the businesses," he said.

The minister further stated that Indian tourism, travel and hospitality industry is highly diverse and there are micro, small, medium and large enterprises across the whole spectrum.

The government has laid out a vision for a self-reliant India whereby collateral free automatic loans have been made available for MSMEs to enable them deal with the crisis, he said.

"The Ministry of Tourism has been in a continuous dialogue with the representatives of tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders to discuss solutions and the way forward to revive the tourism economy by reviving demand, especially through promotion of domestic tourism to build the confidence and trust of tourists," he said.

Patel informed the meeting that India is gradually opening up to receive visitors and has made bubble arrangements with 18 countries.

"India has also restored existing visas for business, conference, employment, studies, research, and medical purposes. I look forward to early revival of the global tourism sector," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS Tourism Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp