Train services not resumed in Punjab due to farmers' protests: Railways

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Thursday said train operations in Punjab remain suspended due to the ongoing agitation by farmers.

No train services have resumed, spokesperson for Northern Railways said on Thursday amid speculations that train operations had been restored in the agitation hit state.

"Some papers have published that train services in Punjab have been resumed.

It is clarified once again that this is nothing but false news and trains are not running as of now," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways said.

"These papers are quoting NR press release dated 22 October wherein goods trains services were resumed for one day and stopped because of uncertainty and safety of the train operations staff.

This is for the information of all concerned," Kumar said.