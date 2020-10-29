STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP's "loudspeaker": TMC

The West Bengal BJP unit came out in support of Dhankhar.

Published: 29th October 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress Thursday hit out sharply at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his alleged "partisan" approach calling him "a disgrace to the Raj Bhavan" and accusing him of acting like a loudspeaker" of BJP.

Dhankhar, who is presently in New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah this afternoon, has criticised the worsening law and order situation in the state while speaking to newsmen there later. He also questioned the role of senior IAS and IPS officers of West Bengal.

TMC secretary General, Partha Chatterjee, who is also the state parliamentary affairs minister, accused Dhankhar of trying to tarnish the image of the state and acting as a spokesperson of BJP.

Dhankhar and the Mamata Banerjee's TMC government have been at loggerheads ever since he assumed office over a year ago and the governor has often expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

The governor should look at the lawless situation in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh before pointing fingers at West Bengal. He is working as the BJP spokesperson to politically help the saffron camp," he told reporters here.

Echoing him, party colleague and MP, Kalyan Banerjee accused the governor of being the loudspeaker of BJP and "a disgrace to the Raj Bhawan". The Governor of West Bengal @jdhankhar1 is a loudspeaker of BJP.

Did he go to meet the Home Minister, or did he go to meet his BJP leaders? He has done it around 99 times, so this must be chapter 100. Once again, he went to Delhi with his garbage of lies," he tweeted.

Hitting back at Dhankhar for speaking of a "worsening" law and order situation in the state, Banerjee in a series of tweets said All across Bengal, the festive occasion (Durga Puja) was held peacefully. The joy of the festival was shared by crores of people in Bengal in harmony. He (Dhankhar) is a disgrace to Raj Bhavan.

The opposition Congress and the CPI(M) too criticised the governor for "compromising" his position to "please the BJP bosses" but agreed that the law and order situation is not good in the state.

Yes, the governor has every right to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He later spoke about worsening law and order situation. We agree with it. But at the same BJP is also accused of similar atrocities across the country," senior CPI-M leader Samik Lahiri said.

The governor should also speak about it instead of behaving like a leader of BJP, he added.

Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said the report and the statements by the governor should be balanced instead of being in favour of a political party.

The West Bengal BJP unit came out in support of Dhankhar.

State party vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar said, "He has spoken the truth about the law and order situation in the state. No one disagrees with that. The TMC, instead of trying to improve the situation, is busy blaming the governor and the BJP. There is anarchy going on in the state," he added.

