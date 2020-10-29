Whole world knows Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism: India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The whole world knows about Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism and no amount of denial can hide this truth, India said on Thursday in sharp reaction to Islamabad's objection to references to it and cross-border terrorism in the Indo-US joint statement after their 2+2 dialogue.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the country that provides shelter to "maximum number of UN-proscribed terrorists" should not even attempt to play the victim card.

"The whole world knows truth about Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism," he said at a media briefing while answering questions on Islamabad's reaction to the Indo-US joint statement.

"Even their leaders have time and again spoken about their role with regard to terrorism," Srivastava said.

In the joint statement, India and the US on Tuesday strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms and asked Pakistan to take "immediate, sustained and irreversible" action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terror attacks.

In its reaction, Pakistan on Wednesday called it "unwarranted" the reference made towards it.

"We reject the Pakistan-specific reference in the joint statement', issued by India and the US after their 2+2 ministerial dialogue," the Pakistan Foreign Office had said in its reaction.