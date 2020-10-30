Amit Shah to embark on two-day visit to West Bengal from November 5

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from November and address party workers in the state.

The national leadership informed the party's Bengal chapter on Friday evening about Shah's visit replacing BJP's national president JP Nadda.

Shah will hold a meeting in Midnapore on November 5 and address party workers virtually, said BJP sources.

"He will chair another meeting the next day in Kolkata. The Union minister is expected to give us a roadmap ahead of next year's elections," said a BJP leader

It will be Shah's first Bengal visit since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. "In Midnapore, Shah will address the workers from Jhargram, Purulia, West Midnapore and Bankura. We are giving the backward region and Junglemahal priority because our party had a sweeping victory in the region in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and we want to keep the pace in next year's elections," said the BJP leader.