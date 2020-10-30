STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Yuva Morcha holds demonstration in Jammu over Kulgam killings

On Thursday, three BJP workers, identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh, and Umer Ramzan Hajam, were fired upon by terrorists in YK Pora, Kulgam.

BJYM protests

BJYM activists burn an effigy of Pakistan PM Imran Khan during a protest against the killing of three BJP workers by militants yesterday in Kulgam district in Jammu Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAMMU: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday held a demonstration in Jammu over the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kulgam.

"We are holding this demonstration as three of our members were martyred yesterday. This will not go on any longer. These killings are taking place to disrupt peace in the Valley and stop the development that is taking place here," said Rinku Chaudhary, member of the BJYM.

On Thursday, three BJP workers, identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh, and Umer Ramzan Hajam, were fired upon by terrorists in YK Pora, Kulgam.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Expressing his anguish over the killings, Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said that the perpetrators of violence were the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts could not be justified.  

