STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chattisgarh making entire state a single mandi 'exposes' Punjab government's 'fraud': SAD

Sukhbir said Amarinder was 'directly responsible' for the present state of affairs in Punjab including the economic blockade of the state.

Published: 30th October 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government having passed a Bill making the entire state a single 'mandi' has 'exposed the fraud' played on farmers by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Badal said that he had been suggesting that the Punjab government should declare the entire state as a 'mandi' (principal marketing yard) to negate the implementation of three central farm laws but it did not do so.

"It was mooted that a Bill be passed to make the entire state a single mandi to negate the implementation of the three agriculture laws in Punjab.

"The Chief Minister rejected the proposal saying it was not feasible but his Chhattisgarh counterpart does not feel so. This makes it clear that Amarinder Singh is playing to Delhi's tunes and does not want to do anything which will upset the Centre," he alleged while stating that it has 'exposed the fraud' played by the Punjab CM.

Notably, the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh has brought its own agriculture amendment bill seeking to protect farmers from fluctuating market prices that was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill allows the state government to establish deemed mandis or declare private markets as deemed mandis for regulation of marketing of notified agricultural produce.

In a statement here, Badal said even as the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan governments had passed similar laws to protect their farmers, Amarinder Singh had left the farmers of the state at the 'mercy' of the Centre.

"The Congress government in Punjab has deliberately amended the central Acts under the trade subject which is on the concurrent list instead of bringing in legislation under the agricultural head which is on the state list as was done by the Chhattisgarh government. This amounts to selling off the interests of the state to the central BJP government," Sukhbir alleged.

The SAD chief said he had all along suggested that Punjab should bring in legislation to ensure its farmers did not face exploitation at the hands of private players.

Sukhbir said Amarinder was 'directly responsible' for the present state of affairs in Punjab including the economic blockade of the state.

"If Captain Amarinder Singh had repealed the central agriculture laws, besides passing a Bill making the entire state a single mandi, the future of the farming community could have been secured. Instead of doing this, the chief minister chose to play into the hands of the Centre," he alleged.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Assembly had adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills to counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAD Punjab government Chattisgarh
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp