STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Chunnu-Munnu' remarks of BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya violated poll code provisions: EC

The commission advised Vijayvargiya that "while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct.

Published: 30th October 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday said the "chunnu-munnu" remarks made by Kailash Vijayvargiya against Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath were in violation of the poll code provisions and advised the senior BJP leader not to use "any such word" in his public utterances during the model code period.

The commission had issued a notice to the BJP leader on October 26 seeking his reply.

According to the notice, the statement made in Sanwer, Indore, during an election rally on October 14 against the two was found to be in violation of the provisions of the model code.

The BJP leader had also dubbed them as 'gaddar' or traitors.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3 for which campaigning is on In his response, Vijayvargiya said the remarks quoted in the notice are in complete misunderstanding of its context.

The complaint is in an election driven narrative of the Congress party to change the course of the election, he said.

The BJP leader also said that "abiding by the directions of the Election Commission and the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct is paramount for him as well as every party worker of the BJP, and he has highest regard of the same.

"The order said the commission has carefully considered the matter "and is of considered view that Kailash Vijayvargiya has violated Para (2) of Part I of the General Conduct Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates".

The commission advised Vijayvargiya that "while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Vijayvargiya Election Commission BJP Model Code of Conduct
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp