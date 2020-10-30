STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Confessions to officers under narcotics law can't be used to convict accused in drugs case: SC

Section 25 of the Evidence Act says no confession made to a police officer, shall be proved as against a person accused of any offence.

Published: 30th October 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that confessional statements made before investigating officers by those accused in drug abuse and trafficking cases under the narcotics law cannot be used to convict them, as it would amount to 'infringement' of fundamental rights to life, equality and protection against self-incrimination.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman, by a majority of 2:1, analyzed various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and held that in the absence of any express provision and safeguards, the self-inculpatory statements given by the accused in a drugs case under the law cannot be used to convict him.

While Justice Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha concurred on the findings, Justice Indira Banerjee, the third judge on the bench, differed with the majority.

The 163-page majority judgement, which will have repercussions in cases relating to drugs trafficking and abuse, dealt with the questions referred to it by a two-judge bench in 2013.

The questions pertained to the issues of admissibility of confessional statements under the NDPS Act and whether the officers designated under its provisions can be called as 'police officers' for investigation purposes.

"That the officers who are invested with powers under section 53 (dealing with investigation in drugs case) of the NDPS Act are 'police officers' within the meaning of section 25 of the Evidence Act, as a result of which any confessional statement made to them would be barred under the provisions of section 25 of the Evidence Act, and cannot be taken into account in order to convict an accused under the NDPS Act," the bench held.

Section 25 of the Evidence Act says "no confession made to a police officer, shall be proved as against a person accused of any offence".

"That a statement recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act cannot be used as a confessional statement in the trial of an offence under the NDPS Act," the apex court ruled.

Section 67 of the NDPS Act deals with an officer's power to call for information.

The court held that any officer who has the power and authority to 'extract' confessions to solve a drugs case is a police officer under the narcotics law and hence, the self-inculpatory statements secured by the officer cannot be used as evidence to nail the accused as provided under Section of 25 of the Evidence Act.

The top court referred to the safeguards provided under stringent anti-terror laws POTA and TADA, which have now been repealed, for recording confessional statements of accused which were relied upon during the trial to nail their guilt.

"Thus, to arrive at the conclusion that a confessional statement made before an officer designated under section 42 or section 53 can be the basis to convict a person under the NDPS Act, without any non obstante clause doing away with section 25 of the Evidence Act, and without any safeguards, would be a direct infringement of the constitutional guarantees contained in Articles 14 (right to equality), 20(3) (protection against self-incrimination) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution of India," it held.

As a result, Justice Nariman, writing the majority verdict, overruled two previous judgements which had held contrary views.

Under section 42 of the NDPS Act, a designated officer has powers of 'entry, search, seizure or arrest' in a suspected drugs cases.

As per section 53, a designated officer has "all the powers of an 'officer-in-charge of a police station' for the process of investigation...".

The court said a delicate balancing between the powers of the state and the fundamental rights of citizens was needed and the NDPS Act is to be construed in the backdrop of such rights and hence, 'several safeguards are thus contained in the NDPS Act, which is of an extremely drastic and draconian nature'.

Analyzing various similar provisions, the top court said section 67 of the NDPS Act is only a section which enables an officer notified to gather information in an enquiry in which persons are 'examined'.

It said POTA and TADA had expressly provided that the law of evidence on admissibility of confessional statements under them would not apply and this was not the case with the NDPS provision.

In 2013, a smaller bench had framed questions and had referred them to a larger bench.

"Whether the statement recorded by the investigating officer under Section 67 of the Act can be treated as confessional statement or not, even if the officer is not treated as police officer..," one of the questions had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Drug Case
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp