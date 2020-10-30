STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence Ministry tells parliamentary panel it won't be advisable to visit Leh in current scenario: Sources

The sources said the Defence Ministry has informed the PAC that it may not be advisable to visit Ladakh now as the Army is engaged in the situation on the border.

Published: 30th October 2020 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

An Army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. (Photo | PTI)

An Army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has informed a parliamentary committee that the panel's proposed visit to Leh next month to analyse the working conditions and facilities provided to soldiers in high-altitude areas wouldn't be advisable now, sources said.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are examining a CAG report on the Sino-India Border Roads, and another report on the provisioning and procurement of high- altitude clothing, equipment, ration and housing for soldiers.

Top officials of the government, including CDS General Bipin Rawat, have appeared before the panel chaired by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the issue.

When contacted, Chowdhury said parliamentary panel members wanted to visit Leh to know the ground realities of the infrastructure and the clothing provided to armed forces posted at high-altitudes.

The sources said the Defence Ministry has informed the PAC that it may not be advisable to visit Ladakh now as the Army is engaged in the situation on the border.

They also said there were some members in the panel who were not in favour of the move to visit frontal areas at Leh due to tough weather conditions and as it would add additional pressure on the fully engaged forces there.

There are 20 members in the PAC as of now and a majority of them are from the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Ministry Parliamentary Panel Leh India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff 
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp