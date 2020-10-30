Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence to offer prayers, alleges National Conference

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) on Friday claimed that authorities in Jammu and Kashmir prevented its president Farooq Abdullah from leaving his residence to offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine here on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

No official from the administration was available for comments on the issue.

"J&K administration has blocked the residence of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. JKNC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi SAW," the NC said on its Twitter handle.

Farooq Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, was supposed to visit the Hazratbal shrine, on the banks of the Dal Lake, to pray there on the occasion.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

The development comes a day after several PDP leaders were detained by police as they tried to stage a protest against the new land laws.

PDP leader Khursheed Alam, party spokesperson Suhail Bukhari and youth president Waheed Parra were among those detained by police as they came out of the party's Srinagar office at Sher-e-Kashmir Municipal Park, officials said.

The mainstream parties of Kashmir have decried the amendments and termed the move akin to putting Jammu and Kashmir up for sale.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tried to reach the PDP office, but was asked by the police to return to her residence.

Interacting with reporters at her Gupkar residence, Mehbooba said the party leaders were protesting the new land laws, but no one was allowed to speak in Kashmir.

Police chase activists of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) protesting against new land laws that allows any Indian citizen to buy land in Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo | AP)

She also alleged that the BJP government was trying to grab the land in Jammu and Kashmir through all "illegal methods".

"They are unable to fight the Chinese who have occupied land in Ladakh. If you are so powerful, then go and force the Chinese out of Ladakh," she said.

"Our protest was against the laws passed for looting the resources of Jammu and Kashmir. But no one is allowed to speak here," she said accusing the BJP of pursuing communal agenda.

"PDP's @parawahid, Khurshid Alam, Rouf Bhat, @MohsinQayoom_ & @buttkout were arrested by J&K police for protesting against the settler colonial land laws thrust upon people of J&K. We will continue to raise our voice collectively & wont tolerate attempts to change demographics," the PDP leader tweeted earlier.