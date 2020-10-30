STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free and fair polls not possible in Bengal without President's rule: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

He also expressed fear that the West Bengal police may "implicate" him in some false case.

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Alleging criminalisation of bureaucracy in West Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that free and fair election in that state was not possible under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime unless President's rule is imposed.

Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's in-charge of West Bengal, told this to reporters here a day after WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"It is my personal opinion that free and fair election is not possible there (West Bengal) without the imposition of President's rule as politicisation of bureaucracy has happened in that state.

It is ok up to that, but now criminalisation of bureaucracy has also happened there," he said.

"I am confident that if elections are held in free and fair manner in West Bengal, the BJP would form the next government in that state," he said.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April-May next year.

He, however, added that the Centre has already clarified that no action will be taken against the West Bengal government with a "feeling of revenge" in mind and the elected government will be given adequate opportunities.

Vijayvargiya said that the Union home minister has in an interview to a TV channel said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is very bad.

"But we have full faith in democracy and we will take steps regarding an elected government within the constitutional framework," he said.

"We should wait for it as the West Bengal governor has submitted his report (on the current situation in the state) to the Union home minister only yesterday (Thursday)," he said.

On the possible truck between Left parties and Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, he said it will not have much impact as a vote bank that supports the BJP's ideology has already been created there.

"In the Assembly elections, there will be a direct fight between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress," he said.

On the issue of projecting a face in West Bengal, Vijaywargiya said the BJP usually doesn't announce its election-face in the states where it is not in power.

"In West Bengal, BJP's lotus symbol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda will be the party's poll faces," he said.

The BJP leader sought to know why the police have not arrested criminals involved in the murder of party workers in West Bengal.

He also expressed fear that the West Bengal police may "implicate" him in some false case.

