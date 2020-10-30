STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If elected will help two ex-CMs' sons pass class 10 exams: Bihar BJP chief takes jibe on RJD

Sanjay Jaiswal was responding to allegations levelled by Tejashwi Yadav that Bihar's Chief Minister destroyed Health, education and Industries in the state.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal addresses media on the Munger firing incident ahead of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna Friday Oct. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Hitting back at Tejaswhi Yadav's barbs that education and health sectors were destroyed under the reign of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, President of the BJP in Bihar Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday took a jibe at the Lalu Prasad's family, saying that if voted to power they will help the "sons of two former CMs (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) help clear class 10 exams".

Jaiswal was responding to allegations levelled by Tejashwi Yadav that Bihar's Chief Minister destroyed Health, education and Industries in the state.

"If you talk about Education, for the last 15 years, Nitish Kumar was the chief minister and he distributed cycles, books and uniforms for students, but two chief ministers couldn't motivate both of their sons to pass class 10 exams. It is a matter of concern The person who is alleging, who is the child of two chief ministers couldn't pass 10th in 15 years of Nitish rule. We will make sure to help those from RJD who couldn't clear 10th exam so that they can pass next time," Jaiswal said.

Tejashwi had accused the Nitish Kumar government of ruining the state by not addressing to the grievances of the people.

"Nitish Kumar has never focussed on health, education, earnings and irrigation. He never heard the grievances. Just because of these issues, people migrate to other states but my government will focus on Education, health, earnings, irrigation and will act on grievances," Tejashwi said.

TAGS
Sanjay Jaiswal BJP Rabri Devi Lalu Yadav Tejaswhi Yadav Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
