India's COVID-19 caseload nears 81 lakh with 48,648 new cases, active infections fall below six-lakh mark

A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

Published: 30th October 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker arranges swab samples of people to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, Oct.29, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while active cases fell below 6,00,000 and the national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 .

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 563 new fatalities include 156 from Maharashtra, 61 from West Bengal, 53 from Chhattisgarh, 45 from Karnataka, 35 from Tamil Nadu, 27 from Delhi and 26 from Kerala.

A total of 1,21,090 deaths reported so far in the country including 43,710 from Maharashtra followed by 11,091 from   Karnataka, 11,053 from Tamil Nadu, 6,983 from Uttar Pradesh,  6,725 from West Bengal, 6,659 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,423 from Delhi, 4,168 from Punjab and 3,705 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp