STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

KK Sharma resigns as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha, appointed State Election Commissioner

At a simple ceremony later, Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to KK Sharma and congratulated him on the new appointment.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

KK Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

KK Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: KK Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said.

"KK Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K; appointed State Election Commissioner," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

At a simple ceremony later, Sinha administered the oath of office to Sharma and congratulated him on the new appointment.

Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Khan, the advisors to the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and administrative secretaries were present at the ceremony.

Sharma's appointment as State Election Commissioner came days after the government amended the law to set up District Development Councils.

Sharma, a 1983-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor in November last year.

During his service career spanning around 30 years, Sharma has held various positions, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa.

He also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development before his retirement.

Sharma has also served as advisor to the administrator of Chandigarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Sharma Manoj Sinha Kashmir Election Commissioner
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp