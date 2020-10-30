STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mathura minor kills father, destroy evidence after watching crime show

The accused then tried to pass off the murder as suicide and planted the victim's belongings like his spectacles, slippers, and rosary beside the body.

Representational Image

By ANI

MATHURA: Taking inspiration from a crime show, a minor boy allegedly killed his father in May 2020, disposed his body and destroyed evidence in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday.

"The deceased Manoj Mishra (victim) was a man of temper. On May 2, Mishra had beaten up the minor accused and was beating his younger sister when the accused hit his father on his head with an iron rod. After the victim fainted, the accused strangled him with a piece of cloth to avoid leaving his fingerprints on the dead body. Later the boy took the help of his mother, Sangeeta Mishra, to carried the body on his scooty to an empty plot near Vaishno Dham and burned it," S Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mathura said.

He further informed that the accused then tried to pass off the murder as suicide and planted the victim's belongings like his spectacles, slippers, and rosary beside the body.

"The family did not register the missing person report of the victim till May 31, so that important pieces of evidence were destroyed. Efforts were made to find the deceased, and after noticing the similarity between an unidentified dead body found behind the Vaishno Dham and the missing victim, the dead body was subsequently identified as the victim's from his spectacles," the officer said further.

The police frequently questioned the minor accused and the wife of the victim for months, and also examined the minor's phone.

"Minor watched crime-related videos of a crime serial at least 100 times on his mobile and strangulated victim in a planned way. After frequent questioning, the minor and his mother broke down and confessed to their crime. The police arrested them both on account of murder and destroying evidence," the officer added.

