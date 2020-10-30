STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi in Gujarat: 23 on-duty cops for PM's Kevadiya visit found COVID-19 positive

On October 27, five policemen were found coronavirus positive during a similar testing exercise at the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel.

Published: 30th October 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Prime minister Narendra Modi leaves the residence of former Gujarat chief minister late Keshubhai Patel after paying condolence to Patel's family in Gandhinagar Friday Oct. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KEVADIYA: During coronavirus tests of security personnel a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here, as many as 23 policemen were found infected with the disease, officials said on Friday.

Over 5,000 police and State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel from different districts have been deployed in areas surrounding the Statue of Unity in the wake of Modi's visit to the monument near Kevadiya village in Narmada district on Friday and Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, special testing booths have been created at the Statue to test security personnel deployed here in view of Ekta Diwas celebrations, said an official release by Narmada district.

As per the release, as many as 3,651 police personnel were tested for coronavirus on Thursday and 23 of them were found infected with the disease.

They were admitted to a COVID-19 centre at Rajpipla town of Narmada district, said the release.

On October 27, five policemen were found coronavirus positive during a similar testing exercise at the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel.

Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia here.

Arogya Van (health forest) is spread over an area of about 17 acres, displaying a wide range of medicinal plants which play an important role in the well-being of human beings, said a release by the authorities.

It is one of the 17 projects to be inaugurated by the PM on Friday and Saturday near the Statue of Unity, a towering monument dedicated to Sardar Patel which has emerged as a popular tourist attraction in Gujarat.

The health forest also emphasises on the importance of yoga, ayurveda and meditation in people's lives.

Five lakh plants of 380 selected species have been grown in the sprawling garden, the release said.

The Arogya Van comprises a lotus pond, alba garden, aroma garden, yoga and meditation garden, indoor plant section, digital information centre, souvenir shop and a cafeteria serving ayurveda foods, among other things, it said.

Modi also visited the digital information centre and the indoor plant garden created inside the Arogya Van.

The PM moved around in the Arogya Van on a golf cart and also interacted with guides posted there for the benefit of tourists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat police PM Modi Arogya Van State Reserve Police
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp