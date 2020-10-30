Pollutors pay Rs 13 lakh as fine in Noida

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Thursday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on entities that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines.

The action included a major penalty worth Rs 10 lakh on an entity found violating guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and GRAP, it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 77.98 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.

“Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh were imposed on Thursday,” the Authority said in a statement.

It said that around 390 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Wednesday and sent to processing plant.