Saat Nischay Yojana is biggest scam in Bihar's history: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish again

Chirag also reacted to the Munger firing incident and blamed Nitish Kumar for the episode.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

LJP President Chirag Paswan addresses media on the Munger firing incident ahead of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna Friday Oct. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday termed Nitish Kumar's "Saat Nischay Yojana" (Seven Resolves Scheme) as the biggest scam in the history of Bihar.

"This is just the beginning. Whoever is associated with "Saat Nischay Yojana" will be investigated and action will be taken. I kept on saying that "Saat Nischay Yojana" is the biggest scam in the history of Bihar and this should be investigated fully. Just because of investigation they are in fear. Why is Nitish Kumar scared when we are just talking about the investigation," Chirag said.

Chirag also reacted to the Munger firing incident and blamed Nitish Kumar for the episode.

"These kinds of instances increased in Bihar. My Lok Sabha constituency, Jamui have also faced similar incidents. If the state's Chief Minister's thinking is focussed on the caste system, then what can we expect. This is an attempt to do social engineering to indulge in vote bank politics. Chief Minister is fully responsible for it as someone must have given the orders," he added.

Income tax on Thursday raided 15 locations which belonged to two contractors who are associated with Jal Nal Yojana.

The Rs 2.7 lakh crore 'Saat Nishchay' (Seven Resolves) scheme was announced by Nitish Kumar before the 2015 Assembly elections which he had fought against the BJP as part of the Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress. Electricity, sewage connection, toilets, piped drinking water and metallic roads, water to farmer's field were some of the components of the scheme, which was launched to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package for Bihar.

Paswan, chief of the LJP--a former ally of the NDA--has been vocal in his criticism of Kumar, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA. He has, however, pledged support to the Prime Minister, calling himself as "Modi's Hanuman".

Bihar saw a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015. Bihar will go for two more phases of polls and results will be declared on November 10.

