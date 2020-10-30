STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Teenager's custodial death sparks stir in West Bengal

The final rites of the boy were performed at Tarapith burning ghat amid tight police security after the conduct of the post-mortem examination.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SURI/KOLKATA: A 15-year-old boy has died in police custody in West Bengal's Birbhum district, triggering a mob attack on the police station on Friday and prompting the BJP to call a 12-hour bandh in Mallarpur area on Saturday.

The police claimed the teenager was found hanging in the toilet of Mallarpur police station on Thursday night, while the BJP alleged that the law enforcers had beaten him to death as his parents were saffron party supporters.

The teenager's father, however, said he is a TMC supporter and his son has died by suicide.

The police said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

The final rites of the boy were performed at Tarapith burning ghat amid tight police security after the conduct of the post-mortem examination.

The BJP and some neighbours of the boy claimed he was picked up by the police three days ago.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, however, said he was apprehended on Thursday afternoon on charges of theft and was kept in a separate guarded room at Mallarpur police station.

"Around 9.25 pm on the previous day, he went to the toilet and hanged himself," the officer said.

The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan, however, staged a sit-in demonstration outside the police station, demanding punishment for the officer-in-charge.

BJP workers, joined by some locals, blocked a national highway and burnt tyres to protest the "cold-blooded custodial murder".

"We have called a 12-hour bandh in Mallarpur on Saturday. If the culprits are not punished, we will go for a state-wide bandh," Khan said.

Earlier in the day, irate locals attempted to storm the police station and pelted the policemen with stones when they tried to disperse them.

The boy's parents, however, said they did not want any violence as their son has "died by suicide".

"I am a TMC supporter. From whatever information I have received from various sources, we are of the view that my son, who was detained on theft charges, has hanged himself to death. We have no complaint against the police," the teenager's father told reporters.

His statement came minutes after TMC's district chief and party strongman Anubrata Mondal alleged the BJP was "doing politics" over the incident and the parents of the boy were never associated with the saffron party.

Khan, however, said the boy's parents were "forced" by Mondal and his party men to give such a statement as an atmosphere of "fear and terror" prevails in the district.

"The BJP is hell-bent on disrupting peace in the state by instigating mob violence. It is doing cheap politics over a stray incident. The boy's family members don't have any complaint against the police," local TMC MLA Abhijit Roy said.

A senior police officer said a magisterial probe has been ordered and a medical board conducted the post-mortem examination with adherence to the guidelines laid down by the National Human Rights Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal Custodial Death Bengal Custodial Death Birbhum Custodial Death
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp