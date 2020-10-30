STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three militant associates of LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen held in J-K's Kupwara and Pulwama

While two were arrested from Kupwara in north Kashmir, one was arrested from Pulwama in the south.

Published: 30th October 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 11:22 PM

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Three militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested from Kupwara and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession on Friday, police said.

The police along with the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two militant associates linked to the proscribed outfit LeT in Kupwara's Handwara, a police official said.

The militant associates have been identified as Liyakat Ahmad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir, both residents of Hayan area of Trehgam Kupwara, he said.

According to police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to active LeT militants, besides assisting them in transporting arms and ammunition to south Kashmir, the official added.

Based on specific inputs, checkpoints were established at different locations in Handwara town.

During checking at Chinar Park, Handwara, the two men, who were riding a motorcycle, were intercepted, he said.

They tried to flee but were nabbed by the forces, the official added.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said.

All the items recovered from them have been entered into case records for further investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, another militant associate, linked with the HM outfit and identified as Firdous Ahmad Dar, resident of Dangerpora Noorpora area of Awantipora, was arrested from Awantipora area of the district, the official said.

He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession and all the recovered material were taken into case records for further investigation.

As per police records, Dar was involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to the active HM militants, besides transporting arms and ammunition in Awantipora and Tral areas.

