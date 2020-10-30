STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal CID arrests two sharpshooters from Punjab in Manish Shukla murder

The two were produced at the ACJM court at Barrackpore on Friday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID has arrested two sharpshooters from Ludhiana in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, a senior official said on Friday.

The two hail from Bihar and had fled to Punjab after allegedly committing the crime on October 4 near a police station in North 24 Parganas district in the northern fringes of the city.

They were brought to West Bengal on transit remand.

The two were produced at the ACJM court at Barrackpore on Friday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, he said.

The duo were arrested from Punjab with the assistance of Punjab police two days ago, official said.

"These two men were part of the gang of shooters who murdered Shukla. We have been looking for them and conducted a raid in Bihar. But they had fled to Punjab by then," a CID sleuth said.

So far three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the BJP leader.

Shukla was shot dead near Titagarh police station n October 4 by unknown bike-borne shooters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Shukla Murder Punjab Sharpshooters West Bengal CID
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp