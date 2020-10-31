STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Andhra orders 30 per cent fee cut in private schools, intermediate colleges

The fee reduction has been made after examination of the matter and on Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory Monitoring Commission recommendations.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: With an aim to provide relief to people hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a 30 per cent reduction in fees charged in private unaided schools and intermediate colleges.

"After careful examination of the matter and on Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) recommendations, the state has decided to effect 30 per cent reduction in tuition fees for academic year 2020-21," said Principal Secretary B Rajsekhar.

"Considering the plight of parents who have been economically incapacitated, the commission in exercise of powers under Section 9 of Act 21 of 2019 has recommended a reduction of 30 per cent in tuition fees for 2020-21 session," he added.

All private unaided schools and intermediate colleges can collect only 70 per cent of the fees charged in 2019-20 academic session.

The state government also took the opinion of Director, School Education (DSE) and Commissioner, Intermediate Education (CIE), who said that the proposed reduction was required and it may not affect managements substantially as total operational and maintenance costs have definitely reduced to due to many reasons.

"Educational institutions in the state were closed with effect from March 22 and have not reopened till now in 2020-21 academic year... daily operational and maintenance costs for schools too have substantially reduced," the officer said.

"All academic and extracurricular activities in schools have not been held all these months and operational and maintenance costs of school buses too must be bare minimum during all these months," said Rajsekhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp