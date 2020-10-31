STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls 2020: Tejashawi Yadav creates history in Indian politics with 19 rallies in 24 hours

The 31-year-old leader Yadav broke the record of his own father Lalu Prasad, who has been credited with conducting 16 rallies in one day.

Published: 31st October 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally at Raghopur in Hajipur.. (Photo | PTI)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally at Raghopur in Hajipur.. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: For the first time in the history of Indian politics, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashawi Yadav set a record on Saturday by conducting 19 rallies in a one day, in poll-bound Bihar.

The 31-year-old leader Yadav broke the record of his own father Lalu Prasad, who has been credited with conducting 16 rallies in one day.

The party's only "star campaigner" Tejashawi tweeted that he could only complete the tumultuous task with the support, love and cooperation of the people.

"The strong enthusiasm within the youths for change is a witness that this bureaucratic government is going to end and the people's government is coming in Bihar," he said.

He addressed all the rallies in different districts of Bihar, which are scheduled for the second phase of polls on November 3.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that he wouldn't be surprised if Tejashawi Yadav becomes the chief minister of Bihar as he has proven himself as a contender to the NDA leaders.

The junior Yadav has been alone pulling a sea of crowd, which has been a cause of worry for the NDA leaders in the state.

Sources from the NDA said that they are alarmed at the show of strength at Yadav's rallies. The state BJP has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address six more rallies from Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashawi Yadav Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 RJD
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp