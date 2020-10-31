Bihar polls 2020: Tejashawi Yadav creates history in Indian politics with 19 rallies in 24 hours

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: For the first time in the history of Indian politics, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashawi Yadav set a record on Saturday by conducting 19 rallies in a one day, in poll-bound Bihar.

The 31-year-old leader Yadav broke the record of his own father Lalu Prasad, who has been credited with conducting 16 rallies in one day.

The party's only "star campaigner" Tejashawi tweeted that he could only complete the tumultuous task with the support, love and cooperation of the people.

"The strong enthusiasm within the youths for change is a witness that this bureaucratic government is going to end and the people's government is coming in Bihar," he said.

He addressed all the rallies in different districts of Bihar, which are scheduled for the second phase of polls on November 3.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that he wouldn't be surprised if Tejashawi Yadav becomes the chief minister of Bihar as he has proven himself as a contender to the NDA leaders.

The junior Yadav has been alone pulling a sea of crowd, which has been a cause of worry for the NDA leaders in the state.

Sources from the NDA said that they are alarmed at the show of strength at Yadav's rallies. The state BJP has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address six more rallies from Sunday.