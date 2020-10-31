STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh cop held for inflicting burns on toddler, thrashing woman

The accused had lent some money to the woman whose husband lives in Nagpur

Published: 31st October 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A policeman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly inflicting burns on a one-and-a-half- year-old girl with a cigarette butt and thrashing her mother in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said.

Constable Avinash Rai, who was absconding after committing the crime on Thursday night, was apprehended this morning from Bhilai town of neighbouring Durg district, Balod superintendent of police Jitendra Singh Meena told PTI.

During his posting in Balod district, the accused used to live in the victims' house in Sivni locality under Balod police station area and was transferred to Durg a month ago, the official said.

The accused had lent some money to the woman whose husband lives in Nagpur, and on October 24, he went to her place to collect the amount and continued to stay there, Meena said.

On Thursday night, Rai allegedly forced the toddler to call him "papa" and when she did not respond, he inflicted multiple burns on her face, stomach and hands with cigarette butts, he said.

The accused also allegedly thrashed and abused the woman before fleeing from the scene, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway and a departmental action has been initiated against the accused constable, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh policeman
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp