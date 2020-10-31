STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Nitish Kumar does not speak on real issues of Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi said that the CM never speaks on the state's real issues i.e. education, employment, irrigation and healthcare.

Published: 31st October 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not speak on the real issues of the state. Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Padhayi (education), Kamayi (earning), Sichai (irrigation), Dawai (medicine) are the real issues of Bihar on which Nitish Kumar never speaks."

He further said, "We are thinking of making the present and future better, but the Chief Minister wants to keep referring to the past. Why he does not speak on unemployment, price rise and industries."

When asked about BJP president JP Nadda's statement that Lalu Prasad Yadav's photo is missing in the RJD posters, Tejashwi said, "We talk about issues of employment, poverty and education. Naddaji should tell us why Bihar has not been given the status of a special state. Why is there no special package for Bihar. Why he does not speak about price rise. Only during the polls, he comes to Bihar to ask for votes."

"He can choose the place and time, we are ready for an open debate with Nadda Ji also," the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar added.

Voting concluded on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. Polling for the second phase is to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7.

The results will be declared followed by counting of votes on November 10.

