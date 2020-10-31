STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complaint filed against Taslima Nasreen over hate tweet

On 29/10/2020, Nasreen, through her verified Twitter account posted a tweet which said ‘Boycott Islam’,”  stated the complaint filed before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer. 

Published: 31st October 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Taslima Nasreen. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activist Saket Gokhale on Friday filed a complaint with the Union Home Ministry against Bangladeshi author in exile Taslima Nasreen for allegedly trying to spread communal disharmony in India while staying in New Delhi on an Indian visa. 

“This is to bring to your urgent notice the gross violation of visa norms and an attempt to spread communal disharmony in India by one Taslima Nasreen (citizen of Sweden) who resides in New Delhi on an Indian Visa. On 29/10/2020, Nasreen, through her verified Twitter account posted a tweet which said ‘Boycott Islam’,”  stated the complaint filed before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer. 

Gokhale, in his letter to MHA’s visa wing and the FRRO, said Nasreen’s tweet “is a blatant and intentional attempt to spread communal disharmony and hatred in our country”.  The complaint further said: “May it be noted that foreigners on any kind of visa are not allowed to be involved in political activities during their residence in the country.” Gokhale urged the government to take immediate cognizance of the matter and tweeted: “A Swedish national spreading communal hate speech in India will NOT be tolerated.”

Nasreen’s “Boycott Islam” tweet came on October 29 on the heels of the recent terror attacks in France, including the attack on Thursday inside a church in Nice, in which three people were killed and several others injured. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saket Gokhale Taslima Nasreen tweet
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp