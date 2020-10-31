Complaint filed against Taslima Nasreen over hate tweet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activist Saket Gokhale on Friday filed a complaint with the Union Home Ministry against Bangladeshi author in exile Taslima Nasreen for allegedly trying to spread communal disharmony in India while staying in New Delhi on an Indian visa.

“This is to bring to your urgent notice the gross violation of visa norms and an attempt to spread communal disharmony in India by one Taslima Nasreen (citizen of Sweden) who resides in New Delhi on an Indian Visa. On 29/10/2020, Nasreen, through her verified Twitter account posted a tweet which said ‘Boycott Islam’,” stated the complaint filed before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer.

Gokhale, in his letter to MHA’s visa wing and the FRRO, said Nasreen’s tweet “is a blatant and intentional attempt to spread communal disharmony and hatred in our country”. The complaint further said: “May it be noted that foreigners on any kind of visa are not allowed to be involved in political activities during their residence in the country.” Gokhale urged the government to take immediate cognizance of the matter and tweeted: “A Swedish national spreading communal hate speech in India will NOT be tolerated.”

Nasreen’s “Boycott Islam” tweet came on October 29 on the heels of the recent terror attacks in France, including the attack on Thursday inside a church in Nice, in which three people were killed and several others injured.