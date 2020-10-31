STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC

It was evident that the conversion had taken place only for the purpose of marriage, said the judge.

Published: 31st October 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Dismissing a writ petition filed by an interfaith married couple seeking police protection, the Allahabad High Court on Friday observed that the religious conversion just for the purpose of marriage is not unacceptable. In the petition, the couple from Muzaffarnagar in western UP had sought the court to direct the woman’s father not to interfere in its peaceful married life.

After hearing the petition filed by Priyanshi alias Samreen and her husband, the single judge bench, comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi, observed that the woman was a born Muslim and got converted to Hinduism just a month before her marriage. 

It was evident that the conversion had taken place only for the purpose of marriage, said the judge. “The court has perused the record in question and found that the first petitioner has converted her religion on June 29, 2020, and just after one month, they have solemnised their marriage on July 31, 2020, which clearly reveals to this court that the said conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage,” the bench said.

Referring to a 2014 judgment in the Noor Jahan Begum case, in which it was observed that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable, the court dismissed the petition saying it was not inclined to interfere in the matter under Article 226 of the Constitution.

In the 2014 judgment, the HC had dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by a couple to seek protection as they had tied the knot after the woman converted from Hinduism to Islam and then performed the nikah or marriage. Referring to the Hadis of the Holy Quran, the court observed that without having knowledge of Islam and without having faith and belief in it, the conversion was unacceptable in Islam also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court interfaith marriage marriage Conversion
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp