Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Dismissing a writ petition filed by an interfaith married couple seeking police protection, the Allahabad High Court on Friday observed that the religious conversion just for the purpose of marriage is not unacceptable. In the petition, the couple from Muzaffarnagar in western UP had sought the court to direct the woman’s father not to interfere in its peaceful married life.

After hearing the petition filed by Priyanshi alias Samreen and her husband, the single judge bench, comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi, observed that the woman was a born Muslim and got converted to Hinduism just a month before her marriage.

It was evident that the conversion had taken place only for the purpose of marriage, said the judge. “The court has perused the record in question and found that the first petitioner has converted her religion on June 29, 2020, and just after one month, they have solemnised their marriage on July 31, 2020, which clearly reveals to this court that the said conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage,” the bench said.

Referring to a 2014 judgment in the Noor Jahan Begum case, in which it was observed that conversion just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable, the court dismissed the petition saying it was not inclined to interfere in the matter under Article 226 of the Constitution.

In the 2014 judgment, the HC had dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by a couple to seek protection as they had tied the knot after the woman converted from Hinduism to Islam and then performed the nikah or marriage. Referring to the Hadis of the Holy Quran, the court observed that without having knowledge of Islam and without having faith and belief in it, the conversion was unacceptable in Islam also.