STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for 'misleading' claim on China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tore into the opposition party for having sought proof of the Balakot airstrikes.

Published: 31st October 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the "misleading" claim that China had intruded "1200 kilometres" into India's territory and lavished praise on armed forces for the valour displayed by them in defending the country's honour.

Addressing four back to back rallies in poll-bound Bihar, Singh also tore into the opposition party for having sought "suboot" (proof) of the Balakot airstrikes and demanded an "apology" in the wake of Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhrys recent statement on the floor of the national assembly.

"Some opposition parties are misleading the people. The leader of the Congress is saying that intrusion has been made into 1200 kms of our territory and the land has been captured.

"When the fact is, our jawans showed commendable shaurya and parakram (valour) in defending the countrys maan, samman and swabhiman (honour)", said Singh, who spoke in Baikunthpur and Baniapur assembly segments of Gopalganj and Saran besides Maner and Bakhtiyarpur in rural Patna.

The former BJP presidents remarks were in reference to a recent statement by Gandhi, whom he chose not to mention by name.

At a press conference in Punjab earlier this week, the former Congress president had accused the Modi government of having "given away 1200 kms of Bharat Mata to China".

"Let me assure you not an inch of land be captured (in India) by any power in the world. I wonder what is wrong with the Congress. Should not all stand united on the issue of national integrity", said Singh, who copiously shared points touched by him on his Twitter handle.

Singh also paid rich tributes to the martyred jawans of Bihar regiment who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh earlier this year.

The Defence minister also recalled the Balakot airstrikes which had followed the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama wherein a large number of CRPF personnel were killed last year when a suicide bomber rammed his car into a bus carrying the jawans.

"Congress was asking for proof of the Balakot airstrikes. The statement of a Pakistan Prime Minister on the floor of the national assembly has established the role of their Premier in Pulwama. Now the Congress must apologize", Singh said referring to Choudhary's statement.

The Pakistan minister, who was participating in a debate on the floor of the House, had hailed the "success in Pulwama" achieved under the leadership of Imran Khan and remarked "humne Hindustan ko ghar mein ghuskar maara" (we hit India on its own soil).

Singh said whenever in power, the NDA has "always fulfilled its promises. We scrapped Article 370. Now construction of Ram temple has also begun".

Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister said under the current dispensation every paisa spent by the government on welfare schemes was reaching intended beneficiaries.

"Mark the difference since the time of Rajiv Gandhi when admittedly only 15 paise out of a rupee used to reach the people," he said.

The defence minister also underscored the welfare measures undertaken by the Modi government including the Ujjwala Yojana, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

"Thanks to our work, the NDA enjoys the trust of the people and under Modis leadership, our international standing has risen and foreign powers are eagerly extending a hand of friendship towards India", he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh​ Defence Minister Rahul Gandhi India China News India China border India china standoff India China clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh standoff
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp