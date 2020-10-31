EC bans Madhya Pradesh Minister Mohan Yadav from bypoll campaign for a day for using 'intemperate language'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday reprimanded Madhya Pradesh Minister Mohan Yadav for using "intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency" and barred him from campaigning in the state bypolls for a day on October 31.

The Commission also issued a notice to BJP candidate Girraj Danotiya for allegedly making objectionable and threatening remarks against former state chief minister Kamal Nath.

He made the remarks in an interview and had been asked to respond to the notice within the next 48 hours.

Twenty-eight seats in Madhya Pradesh will go for bypolls on November 3 for which canvassing is on.

The campaigning ends on November 1 evening.

In its order, the poll panel said it was not satisfied with Yadav's response to its notice.

"The Commission is satisfied that the statements therein amount to use of intemperate language transgressing the limit of decency," it said.

The order stated, "The Election Commission hereby, reprimands you for violating the provisions of...General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct and use of intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency and expects that you, being an responsible political leader, shall not repeat such indecent utterances during election time."

Using its Constitutional powers under Article 324, the poll panel also barred Mohan Yadav, the Minister for Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh from holding "anywhere in Madhya Pradesh" any public meeting, procession, rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), "for one day on October 31."