Forest fire triggers land mine explosions along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: Several land mines, planted by the Army to prevent infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), exploded on Saturday following a fire in a forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The fire in Balnoi forest in Mendhar sector started from across the LoC and spread to this side, triggering several land mine explosions, the officials said, adding efforts were on to control the blaze.

There was no report of any casualty.

Forest fire during this part of the season is a common phenomenon but deliberate mischief to destroy the mines cannot be ruled out, the officials said adding necessary precautionary measures have been taken to frustrate any attempt by terrorists to infiltrate.