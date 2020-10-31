STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MEA to likely to brief foreign envoys on India's COVID-19 response next week

India sent medical teams to a number of its neighbouring countries to help them in dealing with the COVID pandemic.

Published: 31st October 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs is likely to brief foreign envoys and diplomats on November 6 on India's response to the COVID-19 as well as its roadmap to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday.

The briefing is expected to be carried out by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

In the last few months, India has provided medical supplies to 150 countries, more than half on a non-commercial basis.

India also sent medical teams to a number of its neighbouring countries to help them in dealing with the pandemic.

India has acted as the "pharmacy of the world" and healthcare supplier to all parts of the globe in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the External Affairs Ministry has said recently.

"The crisis has stimulated innovation and enterprise in India and we are now able to manufacture cost-effective but high-quality critical health items for India and for the world," Shringla said while addressing a leading think-tank in Paris on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEA COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp