STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar elections: No challenger to Nitish Kumar on women vote bank

The Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal is forgotten as women feel that the JD-U president is their best bet in Bihar 

Published: 31st October 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM, nitish kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, at Benipur in Darbhanga district, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan, Rajesh Kumar Thakur And Ritwika Mit
Express News Service

MUZAFFARPUR/PATNA/NEW DELHI: Although tucked away into a corner of a lane, it’s not difficult to locate the den of vice and atrocities against girls. “The shelter home, it’s that way,” said a bystander, pointing to a white-coloured, two-storey building whose upper floors have been visibly demolished.

The locked building once served as a shelter home for girls, housing 42 of them aged between 7 and 17. In May 2018, an audit report revealed sexual abuse of the girls. Investigations brought out more skeletons, pointing out that at least 34 of the 42 had been raped for months, serving clients who came at night in “lal batti waali gaadi (car with red beacon lights).” Such were the horror stories that the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance, a state minister resigned in disgrace and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s woman-friendly image took a beating.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home row had led to
the ouster of WCD minister | Express

But two years down the line, the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, as it came to be dubbed, is an issue of the distant past, a matter not even worth a debate among women of the town. “It’s been more than two years now so how does is it matter? It’s foolish to talk about it,” said Sajda Khatoon, 52, who lives two houses away from the horror home.

Khatoon also dismissed insinuations behind Nitish nominating Manju Verma, the minister who quit in the wake of the scandal, as the party’s candidate. “This is politics, what is wrong in it,” she asked.Khatoon’s sentiments are shared by other women in Muzaffarpur and beyond. Vegetable vendor Sumati Devi said the guilty were behind bars “so for me the matter is closed.” It is not just the shelter home case that is a non-issue for women in Bihar. Many of them admitted that the pace of development had slowed in the past two-three years but felt that there was no need to look beyond Nitish.

Shanti Devi of Jarang Baluaha village said there was some dissatisfaction among the women over some small issues but felt that they would not shift their loyalties from Nitish. “In politics, you cannot keep everyone satisfied. People will vote for a person who has done something good for the masses and this is the reason why women will vote for Nitish Kumar once again.” Meena Devi of Kamtaul village complained of lack of help during the Covid-induced lockdown but said the women in the state were happy and prosperous. “The interest amount on loans taken by self-help groups should have been waived for the lockdown period but that was not done,” she rued.

ALSO READ | Bihar elections 2020: From ruling NDA to Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan', everything you need to know about major alliances

“But still they (women) will vote for Nitish Kumar as they want him to come to power again.” The Bihar CM’s track record on women is mixed. While he has done well on jobs and the economic front, on crime and social empowerment the statistics are negative. According to the Bihar Economic Survey 2018-19, the share of women labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National. Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has increased from 35% in 2013-14 to 46.6% in 2017-18.

The number of women owners of PDS outlets has gone up from 3,361 in 2015 to 3,640 in 2018. So is the percentage share of women in total employment, it has risen from 40.8% in 2015-16 to 46.6% in 2017-18. But these numbers are in sharp contrast to the figures on abuse of women. Domestic violence for instance, the percentage of cases disposed was 82.3% in 2016-17, this fell to 19.9% in 2018-19.

The percentage of dowry abuse cases being disposed went down sharply from 74.6% to 15.3% in the corresponding years. The same was with sexual abuse in offices: it was 73.5% in 2016-17 and this fell to 55.9% in 2018-19. Yet, for Rani Devi, a utensils shop owner, Nitish has performed well, especially in checking the coronavirus. “It is only his government that has succeeded in defeating the coronavirus without much loss of life,” she said.

It is no wonder that Nitish has gambled on more women candidates this time. Of the 115 Janata Dal (United) candidates, 22 are women, up from 10 in the 2015 assembly elections. Out of the 7.2 crore voters in Bihar, around 3.4 crore are women. Their turnout has always been higher than men. In the 2010 assembly elections, 59.1% women cast their votes. This went up marginally, to 60.1%, in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020 Nitish Kumar Bihar government women voters Bihar women
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp